Advertisement

UK passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak still rages

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — More than 100,000 people have died in the United Kingdom after contracting the coronavirus, a year into Europe’s deadliest outbreak, figures from the government showed Tuesday.

The health department said 100,162 people have died after testing positive, including 1,631 new deaths reported Tuesday.

Britain is the fifth country in the world to record 100,000 virus-related deaths, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, and by far the smallest. The U.S. has recorded more than 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, the world’s highest total, but its population of about 330 million is about five times Britain’s.

The U.K. toll is more than twice as many people as were killed by German bombs in Britain in the 1940-41 Blitz, and 30,000 more than the total number of British civilians killed during the six years of World War II.

The first confirmed British victim of the virus was Peter Attwood, an 84-year-old retiree who died on Jan. 30, 2020 — though the cause was not recorded as COVID-19 until months later.

A year on, hundreds of thousands of Britons are grieving the loss of loved ones, and demanding an accounting for the terrible toll.

In part, Britain has suffered because of longstanding factors such as high levels of conditions including obesity and heart disease, a large gap between rich and poor and London’s status as a global crossroads.

But decisions during the pandemic also played a part. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government is accused by many scientists of waiting too long to impose a lockdown in March as infections were rising exponentially. Leading epidemiologists say acting a week sooner might have cut the death toll in half.

As in other European countries, cases fell in the summer, then took off again. A more transmissible variant identified in southeast England helped push infections to new highs, and brought a new lockdown, even as a nationwide vaccination campaign began.

Johnson — who spent a week in the hospital with the virus in April — has promised that a public inquiry will examine Britain’s handling of the pandemic, though he has not said when it will start.

“Of course we will learn lessons in due course and of course there will be a time to reflect and to prepare for the next pandemic,” Johnson said last week.

The official count records people who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

The full toll, as elsewhere, is likely even higher, due in part to missed cases early on in the pandemic. U.K. statistics agencies say that the number of deaths registered that mention COVID-19 on the death certificate is more than 108,000.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Light Snow Today
Light snow expected later Tuesday
Jan 25-26 Snow
Winter storm to bring snow accumulations and possible ice Monday & Tuesday
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
McComb murder suspect dies in crash
The route for the funeral of TPD Ofc. Brandon Stalker on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Procession route for Stalker funeral released

Latest News

The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK eyes tougher quarantine as virus toll climbs
A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber...
Major internet outage affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Tony Blinken, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Senate confirms Antony Blinken as 71st secretary of state
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up