200 Airmen return from deployment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo welcomed home 200 airmen with the 180th Fighter Wing this afternoon.

Major General John Harris, Adjutant General with the 180th Fighter Wing tells 13abc, “These folks have been gone anywhere from 90 days to 6 months, and I think it’s important to come here and let them know that we’re deeply appreciative.”

Major General Harris says that throughout 2020, more than 400 Stinger Airmen deployed to seven countries in the Middle East. After today, just a handful remain, and are expected home soon.

The plane touched down between 2 and 3 o’clock, bringing home servicemen like Jacob Siebenaler, who just wrapped up his first deployment. He says stepping off the plane was surreal.

Jacob Siebenaler is a Sr. Airman. He tells 13abc, “I was just anxious the whole way because we were circling around the taxiway to come back, and we saw all the people standing out there and you just knew, it’s here. It still doesn’t feel real to me but it’s great. It’s a good feeling.”

Military service runs in the Siebenaler family. Siebenaler says of his dad, “He did six and a half years, so I got large shoes to fill but I’d like to have a few more deployments under my belt. But I also want to carve my own path, but the family legacy is really important to me.”

Jacob’s dad Bob adds, “I’ve been on several deployments myself, the shoe’s on the other foot this time. I’m very proud.”

This was also Staff Sergeant Katelyn Mohler’s first deployment. She was gone for roughly 3 months.

She says, “Stepping off that plane was just like, finally, I’m here, this is what I was thinking about the whole time I was gone, just like being back here with my family, my friends, everybody.”

For Charles DeRaedt, Technical Sergeant and E6, this was his 3rd deployment. He says this was his coldest homecoming, but coming home never gets old.

He explains, “Being overseas, in the desert, and to come home and leave that place. It feels nice, feels good.”

Now that our servicemen and women are home, they’ve already got plans.

DeRaedt says, “I’m going to drop my bags off, and I’m going to chipotle.”

Siebenaler plans to “grab a mountain dew, chill with the family.”

Mohler tells 13abc she’ll “probably get some food, definitely get some food and get a shower, one that’s not in a box.”

Welcome home to all of our 180th servicemembers, and thank you for your service!

200 180th Fighter Wing airmen arrive home after 6 month deployment! Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

