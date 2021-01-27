Advertisement

Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - What do you do when your COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line is backed up? You seek out the professionals.

That’s what Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie did calling up the expertise of Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak.

In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s vaccination drive-thru centers showcasing the manager in action, saying, “When you need help, call the pros.”

The video shows Walkowiak directing cars and asking drivers if they had their paperwork.

The story has received national attention since Haynie tweeted out the video.

“The real message? Get the vaccine out to the people quickly & efficiently. There’s light at the end of the Covid tunnel,” Haynie said.

