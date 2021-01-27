COVID vaccine side effects mostly mild, ranging from needing a sick day to nothing at all

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From a sore arm to intense fever and chills, the side effects from the second dose of the COVID vaccine are as wide-ranging as the people getting them.

Both Moderna and Pfizer have reported the possible reaction to the second dose, but it’s impossible to know who will have the side effects.

A large majority of people report swelling and soreness around the injection site. This can last anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days.

But some people are concerned about getting the vaccine because of the possible side effects after the second dose.

Toledo Firefighter Kevin Williamson got his second dose of the COVID Vaccine just after noon on Monday and as of noon on Tuesday had no adverse side effects aside from a sore arm.

“I don’t have chills I don’t have body aches I don’t have a headache.”

Although Williamson says he has talked to people who did have that reaction.

Dr. Marianne Black MD is a pediatrician at Franklin Park Pediatrics and says she too had absolutely no reaction after the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but when she got the second dose 21 days later it was a different story.

“I felt fine for about 12 hours and then I got fever and chills and body aches and really my whole body hurt so I just laid low in bed for about 15 hours,” says Dr. Black. Black says she realized she didn’t have the virus it was just her body’s response to the vaccine and knew it was actually a good sign that it was producing an appropriate immune response. “The body produces a lot of white blood cells to fight off infection and it also starts making these proteins that we call antibodies that will hopefully last for years.”

Dr. Black says she felt the effects leave her and she was fine after resting for several hours. “It wasn’t pleasant, but I would do it again.”

Williamson says while he was a bit nervous about the possible side effects it wasn’t enough to deter him from getting the vaccine. “The benefits outweigh the side effects. With these shots, people should be able to get to some sort of normalcy and hang out with family and friends.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.