Deadline approaching for Lucas County first half real estate tax bills

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadline for first half real estate tax bills is coming due in Lucas County. All payments must be made or postmarked by January 31.

The Lucas County Treasurer’s Office is encouraging residents to utilize no-contact methods, such as online, phone, mail, and dropbox payments.

The dropbox is located at the corner of Erie and Jackson streets. Checks and money orders are the only forms of payment accepted at the 24-hour dropbox.

Credit card payments cannot be made by mail but will be accepted from those paying in-person at the Treasurer’s office. Credit card and E-Check payments may also be made by phone through Forte (1-877-690-3729) or through the Treasurer’s website at www.co.lucas.oh.us/treasurer.

Tax bills being paid with check and money order will also be accepted on the first floor of Government Center. Cash or debit/credit card payments will be accepted on the fifth floor of Goverment Center. Customers should bring a copy of their bill with them.

Customers entering the Government Center will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature taken by Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority staff.

The Lucas County Treasurer’s office is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Payments can be made at local Genoa and First Federal bank branches in Lucas County (taxpayers must bring their tax bills and pay in full).

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.