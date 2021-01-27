Advertisement

FDA places ‘import alert’ on alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico

The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol...
The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol contamination.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed the products on a countrywide “import alert,” meaning they will now be subject to heightened scrutiny. FDA staff may also detain shipments.

The FDA said some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizers in the U.S.

According to the FDA, the substance – also known as wood alcohol – can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin. It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency said alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until it reviews the safety of the products.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Stalker was laid to rest during a funeral service at The University of Toledo's...
Emotional day as family, friends say goodbye to Brandon Stalker
Current snow emergencies by county
Gov. Mike DeWine sits down for an interview with Shaun Hegarty to discuss COVID-19 in Ohio.
DeWine: lifting the curfew will depend on COVID hospitalizations
Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Derrick Perkins faces four charges in connection with robberies of three Toledo gas stations.
Man who threw hot coffee in gas station clerks’ face appears in court

Latest News

Walk Bike Ohio plan aims to make Ohio more active transport-friendly
Walk Bike Ohio plan aims to make Ohio more active transport-friendly
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
LIVE: COVID task force speaks; Biden ‘bringing back the pros’ for virus briefings
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
California university rolls out COVID test vending machines
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
University stocks COVID testing kits in vending machines