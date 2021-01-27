First Responder: Three Departments, Full-Time Job and School

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ethan Harmon started working as a first responder at just 17 years old.

He’s now an /EMT & volunteer fireman. He tells 13abc, “I started off as a cadet with Bettsville, until I got my license and that’s when I started expanding.”

But his exhilaration for public service goes back to his childhood.

Harmon explains, “I actually grew up two houses down from here. Grew up right next to the fire station. You always saw the trucks rolling out with the lights, you always wondered what was going on, who was needing help, and, being in such a small community, you usually knew who it was.”

Now, he works for, not just Kansas Fire, but Bettsville and Bascom, too, all in Seneca County. He also works full-time for Mercy Health and is enrolled in nursing school.

“It’s busy. Busy, but it’s not un-doable,” he says.

He’s honing his skills in the classroom, and on the job, with the help of his more-seasoned colleagues.

He says, “They’ve all done this for a long time, and they’re more than willing to share their knowledge. It’s nice because they want to teach you, and they do.”

Ethan’s mom, Erin, says she always knew he’d go into public service, and her pride in her son is what drove her to nominate him for 13abc’s first responder of the week.

She tells 13abc, “It’s easy for us to get up every day and work 8, 10, 12 hours and get paid for it. But these guys work 8, 10, 12 hours, and then they go to bed, and they get up because it’s the right thing to do, and I think we need more people like that.”

