January 27th Weather Forecast

Cold & Sunny Weather On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high in the upper 20s. Tonight will be cold with a low in the middle teens. The wind chill will be in the single digits. Thursday will only have a high in the middle 20s. Friday will be sunny and cold with highs in the mid-20s. There is a good chance of snow on Sunday and Sunday night. Highs will be in the low 30s.

