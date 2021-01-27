January 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high in the upper 20s. Tonight will be cold with a low in the middle teens. The wind chill will be in the single digits. Thursday will only have a high in the middle 20s. Friday will be sunny and cold with highs in the mid-20s. There is a good chance of snow on Sunday and Sunday night. Highs will be in the low 30s.

