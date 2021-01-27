Advertisement

It’s back! Jeep Fest organizers officially announce 2021 dates

Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio
Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have announced Toledo Jeep Fest will return in 2021, on the weekend of August 6.

The weekend will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Jeep in Toledo. According to organizers, the majority of the Toledo Jeep Fest activities will happen outdoors.

Official vendor and parade registration are now open at ToledoJeepFest.com.

The last Toledo Jeep Fest was in 2019, drawing in more than 70,000 people from 32 states, Washington D.C., Canada, and the Czech Republic. The 20-block all-Jeep festival and show included more than 1,400 Jeeps, with hundreds of local and national vendors.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Stalker was laid to rest during a funeral service at The University of Toledo's...
Emotional day as family, friends say goodbye to Brandon Stalker
Current snow emergencies by county
Gov. Mike DeWine sits down for an interview with Shaun Hegarty to discuss COVID-19 in Ohio.
DeWine: lifting the curfew will depend on COVID hospitalizations
Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Derrick Perkins faces four charges in connection with robberies of three Toledo gas stations.
Man who threw hot coffee in gas station clerks’ face appears in court

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer to deliver State of the State address tonight
Later curfew possible for Ohio
Fewer hospitalizations mean later curfew in Ohio
More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail
More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail
Starting today Bakery Unlimited is now baking the authentic Polish dessert at its two Toledo...
Pączki season begins in Toledo