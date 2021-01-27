It’s back! Jeep Fest organizers officially announce 2021 dates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have announced Toledo Jeep Fest will return in 2021, on the weekend of August 6.

The weekend will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Jeep in Toledo. According to organizers, the majority of the Toledo Jeep Fest activities will happen outdoors.

Official vendor and parade registration are now open at ToledoJeepFest.com.

The last Toledo Jeep Fest was in 2019, drawing in more than 70,000 people from 32 states, Washington D.C., Canada, and the Czech Republic. The 20-block all-Jeep festival and show included more than 1,400 Jeeps, with hundreds of local and national vendors.

