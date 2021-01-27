Man causes two crashes, including with a Toledo snow plow truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested and charged with OVI Monday night after police say he caused two accidents, including one involving a City of Toledo snow plow truck.

Around 9:15 p.m., a snow plow driver alerted police that his truck was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene on Eleanor near Westway.

A short time later, police responded to a crash in the 4100 block of Belmar. They found this crash was caused by Larry Beltran, 35, who was also responsible for the snow plow crash.

There were no injuries reported in either crash, and the snow plow sustained little to no damage.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.