More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, it was hoped and expected that mail service would start to improve and people could get packages and letters much quicker.

The 13abc I-Team has now learned of a new wrinkle that may continue to impact the United States Postal Service delivery times in our area again.

Toledo area mail eventually makes it to downtown Toledo’s processing center but right now Toledo mail is not the only priority.

Postal union officials tell 13abc that right now inside that Saint Clair Street facility, crews are pre-sorting standard mail, which includes advertising for the Cleveland and Akron area.

That’s happening because of a mail backlog in Northeast Ohio.

Even with people on overtime, union officials tell 13abc that Priority and 1st Class Toledo-area mail processing is being delayed.

Toledo-area mail is now being sent back to the Detroit area for processing. It was briefly sent to Cleveland during the election to try and prevent election mail from leaving the state. But now that’s over and a combination of COVID, big demand, and now increased work from outside the area could be delaying whatever you’re expecting to see in your mailbox this week.

A spokesperson for the USPS did not answer our questions about this Cleveland/Akron issue. She only sent a prepared statement, saying they dealt with lots of issues especially during the holidays, and with that demand dropping they expect further improvements in performance.

Here is that full statement:

The United States Postal Service delivered a record number of holiday packages for the American people under some of the most difficult circumstances we’ve faced in the past century — specifically more than 1.1 billion packages were delivered this holiday season amidst a global pandemic. Throughout the peak season, the Postal Service, along with the broader shipping sector, faced pressure on service performance across categories as it managed through a record of volume while also overcoming employee shortages due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, winter storms in the Northeast, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving historic volumes of mail. As volume pressures strained the system during the peak season, the Postmaster General and the Executive Leadership Team took a number of specific action steps to help address the issues. Those action steps included: Working with union leadership we adjusted and increased fulltime career staffing by more than 10,000 positions in several facilities across the country which will stabilize our operations and improve performance Consistent with past peak seasons, we have fully utilized overtime to allow employees to work the time necessary to process the record volume We extended lease agreements on annexes used to provide additional package processing and dispatch capacity beyond the holiday peak season Implemented in August 2020, we realigned organizational reporting structures, providing greater visibility by the executive team into operations, allowing for quicker responses to issues As the holiday inventory continues to drop, the Postal Service fully anticipates further improvements in performance.

