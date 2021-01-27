More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, it was hoped and expected that mail service would start to improve and people could get packages and letters much quicker.
The 13abc I-Team has now learned of a new wrinkle that may continue to impact the United States Postal Service delivery times in our area again.
Toledo area mail eventually makes it to downtown Toledo’s processing center but right now Toledo mail is not the only priority.
Postal union officials tell 13abc that right now inside that Saint Clair Street facility, crews are pre-sorting standard mail, which includes advertising for the Cleveland and Akron area.
That’s happening because of a mail backlog in Northeast Ohio.
Even with people on overtime, union officials tell 13abc that Priority and 1st Class Toledo-area mail processing is being delayed.
Toledo-area mail is now being sent back to the Detroit area for processing. It was briefly sent to Cleveland during the election to try and prevent election mail from leaving the state. But now that’s over and a combination of COVID, big demand, and now increased work from outside the area could be delaying whatever you’re expecting to see in your mailbox this week.
A spokesperson for the USPS did not answer our questions about this Cleveland/Akron issue. She only sent a prepared statement, saying they dealt with lots of issues especially during the holidays, and with that demand dropping they expect further improvements in performance.