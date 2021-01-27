Advertisement

NW Ohio schools left out of first round of vaccinations

91,000 teachers will be vaccinated but not one from Northwest Ohio
Ohio will make the Covid-19 vaccine available to 91,000 K-12 teachers and staff next week. None...
Ohio will make the Covid-19 vaccine available to 91,000 K-12 teachers and staff next week. None of those vaccines will make its way to Northwest Ohio.(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio will make the COVID-19 vaccine available to 91,000 K-12 teachers and staff next week.

None of those vaccines will make its way to Northwest Ohio.

“The fact that this swath of Ohio was completely left off the list just doesn’t seem like someone was thinking this through, I am sure the Governor didn’t mean to snub this part of Ohio but it feels like it,” said Kadee Anstadt, superintendent of Washington Local Schools. “There is a private school getting a vaccine tomorrow. They are a very small staff. It’s with a small provider, not with the state or with the Lucas County Health Department. Ours is more problematic.”

Teachers and staff at Notre Dame Academy will receive their vaccines Thursday.

“The Diocese is encouraging schools to reach out to health care partners to arrange vaccination,” a spokesperson for NDA said.

It has been a speedy process for the Catholic school.

Washington Local is expected to receive vaccination dates from the LCHD on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Stalker was laid to rest during a funeral service at The University of Toledo's...
Emotional day as family, friends say goodbye to Brandon Stalker
Current snow emergencies by county
Gov. Mike DeWine sits down for an interview with Shaun Hegarty to discuss COVID-19 in Ohio.
DeWine: lifting the curfew will depend on COVID hospitalizations
Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Derrick Perkins faces four charges in connection with robberies of three Toledo gas stations.
Man who threw hot coffee in gas station clerks’ face appears in court

Latest News

All proceeds will help maintain distance programs for area seniors.
Souper Soup fundraiser for Maumee Senior Center
In this series of conversations, members of Toledo's minority community sit down with members...
Voices | John C. Jones & Earl Mack
Michigan State Senator Dale Zorn (R-Ida)
Sen. Zorn champions resolution to allow Michigan high school sports to begin immediately
Walk Bike Ohio plan aims to make Ohio more active transport-friendly
Walk Bike Ohio plan aims to make Ohio more active transport-friendly