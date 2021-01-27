NW Ohio schools left out of first round of vaccinations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio will make the COVID-19 vaccine available to 91,000 K-12 teachers and staff next week.

None of those vaccines will make its way to Northwest Ohio.

“The fact that this swath of Ohio was completely left off the list just doesn’t seem like someone was thinking this through, I am sure the Governor didn’t mean to snub this part of Ohio but it feels like it,” said Kadee Anstadt, superintendent of Washington Local Schools. “There is a private school getting a vaccine tomorrow. They are a very small staff. It’s with a small provider, not with the state or with the Lucas County Health Department. Ours is more problematic.”

Teachers and staff at Notre Dame Academy will receive their vaccines Thursday.

“The Diocese is encouraging schools to reach out to health care partners to arrange vaccination,” a spokesperson for NDA said.

It has been a speedy process for the Catholic school.

Washington Local is expected to receive vaccination dates from the LCHD on Friday.

