Officer Stalker to be honored in Toledo Police Memorial Garden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a span of seven months, Toledo Police lost two officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Both of those officers were graduates of the same police class.

“It’s extremely tough,” said Toledo Police Officer Brent Kieffer. He got to know Ofc. Brandon Stalker at the academy, then finished training alongside him in the field. The two were in the 65th police class, which began in 2018.

“The one thing I want to illustrate is his passion for this community and wanting to give back,” said Ofc. Kieffer. “He clearly wanted to serve the community he grew up in.”

Officer Stalker, who was shot and killed January 18, 2021, was in the same class as Ofc. Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed July 4, 2020. Ofc. Dia’s name is now added to the plaque of Toledo Police who were killed in the line of duty. Ofc. Stalker’s name will be added below his.

The two will also have engraved memorial stones placed beside one another and next to one honoring Detective Keith Dressel, who was killed in 2007. The stones will be dedicated during the annual Toledo Police Memorial Service in May 2021.

