Advertisement

Officer Stalker to be honored in Toledo Police Memorial Garden

His name will be added to plaque of those killed in the line of duty
The name of Officer Brandon Stalker will be added to the plaque of fallen officers in the...
The name of Officer Brandon Stalker will be added to the plaque of fallen officers in the Toledo Police Memorial Garden.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a span of seven months, Toledo Police lost two officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Both of those officers were graduates of the same police class.

“It’s extremely tough,” said Toledo Police Officer Brent Kieffer. He got to know Ofc. Brandon Stalker at the academy, then finished training alongside him in the field. The two were in the 65th police class, which began in 2018.

“The one thing I want to illustrate is his passion for this community and wanting to give back,” said Ofc. Kieffer. “He clearly wanted to serve the community he grew up in.”

Officer Stalker, who was shot and killed January 18, 2021, was in the same class as Ofc. Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed July 4, 2020. Ofc. Dia’s name is now added to the plaque of Toledo Police who were killed in the line of duty. Ofc. Stalker’s name will be added below his.

The two will also have engraved memorial stones placed beside one another and next to one honoring Detective Keith Dressel, who was killed in 2007. The stones will be dedicated during the annual Toledo Police Memorial Service in May 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Stalker was laid to rest during a funeral service at The University of Toledo's...
Emotional day as family, friends say goodbye to Brandon Stalker
Gov. Mike DeWine sits down for an interview with Shaun Hegarty to discuss COVID-19 in Ohio.
Ohio curfew now 11 p.m. after COVID hospitalizations remain down
Current snow emergencies by county
Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Derrick Perkins faces four charges in connection with robberies of three Toledo gas stations.
Man who threw hot coffee in gas station clerks’ face appears in court

Latest News

The event is set for this August
2021 Toledo Jeep Fest
All proceeds will help maintain distance programs for area seniors.
Souper Soup fundraiser for Maumee Senior Center
Ohio will make the Covid-19 vaccine available to 91,000 K-12 teachers and staff next week. None...
NW Ohio schools left out of first round of vaccinations
Michigan State Senator Dale Zorn (R-Ida)
Sen. Zorn champions resolution to allow Michigan high school sports to begin immediately