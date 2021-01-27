Pączki season begins in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside Bakery Unlimited tradition is being baked.

Baker Ryan Watson can be found hard at work handcrafting Polish dessert staples.

“We’ve been doing the same thing for almost 35 years here,” said Watson. “Every year this is the big time of year for us, it’s like the playoffs for us.”

Bakery Unlimited baker Ryan Watson explains it takes at least 3-4 hours to create 60 dozen orders of Pączki. (Jack Bassett)

Today marks the first day of Pączki season. The donut-like creation is reserved only for the weeks leading up to Fat Tuesday and honors the culture of the Polish population during the season of Lent.

“My grandmother was Polish so ever since I was a little kid we would do Pączki at home and stuff like that,” said Watson. “It’s kind of nice to carry out the tradition I had since I was a kid.”

To create the powered pastry bakery staff first mix together batter, hand roll and then cut cinnamon-infused blends of dough, press and place the baked good through a conveyor oven, douse and deep-fry the dessert, and finally roll the Polish sweet treat off onto trays ready to be covered in powdered sugar and enjoyed.

Bakery Unlimited has been baking Pączki for the last 35 years. (Jack Bassett)

“People really like them and it’s a really big seller here,” said Bakery Unlimited cashier Alyssa Bachli. “Even when we don’t have them people always ask for them, even in the summer when we defiantly don’t have them people always ask for them.”

This year the pandemic has put a pinch on Pączki sales, but have no fear you can still get your Pączki fix at Bakery Unlimited’s two Toledo locations from now through February 20th.

“It’s nice to be able to see the smiles on the faces of people coming in, even though they are masked right now,” said Watson. “You know this is one of the few things they have to look forward to in a day, it’s just a nice treat.”

