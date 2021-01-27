Pathway receives grant from Anthem to fight housing insecurity during pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio has given Pathway, Inc. a $20,000 grant to help efforts in fighting housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This grant gives eight families in Toledo more time to stabilize their finances while they recover from the economic impact of COVID,” said Jay Black, Jr., CEO of Pathway, Inc. “Eleven months of economic distress have left many local nonprofits with depleted coffers, making Anthem’s contributions even more valuable.”

The grant is part of a more than $2 million commitment that Anthem and its Foundation have made to support Ohio communities and nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the pandemic.

“COVID has destroyed the housing security of thousands of Ohioans,” added Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “What many people do not realize is that each eviction often means an entire family has lost its home. These Anthem funds will help local families during their time of critical need.”

Visit here to learn more about Pathway, Inc., which has served low and moderate-income residents of Toledo and surrounding areas for 55 years, and here to learn more about Anthem’s commitment to help Ohio nonprofits in the wake of the pandemic.

