Advertisement

Pathway receives grant from Anthem to fight housing insecurity during pandemic

Downtown Toledo, Ohio
Downtown Toledo, Ohio(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio has given Pathway, Inc. a $20,000 grant to help efforts in fighting housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This grant gives eight families in Toledo more time to stabilize their finances while they recover from the economic impact of COVID,” said Jay Black, Jr., CEO of Pathway, Inc. “Eleven months of economic distress have left many local nonprofits with depleted coffers, making Anthem’s contributions even more valuable.”

The grant is part of a more than $2 million commitment that Anthem and its Foundation have made to support Ohio communities and nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the pandemic.

“COVID has destroyed the housing security of thousands of Ohioans,” added Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “What many people do not realize is that each eviction often means an entire family has lost its home.  These Anthem funds will help local families during their time of critical need.”

Visit here to learn more about Pathway, Inc., which has served low and moderate-income residents of Toledo and surrounding areas for 55 years, and here to learn more about Anthem’s commitment to help Ohio nonprofits in the wake of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Stalker was laid to rest during a funeral service at The University of Toledo's...
Emotional day as family, friends say goodbye to Brandon Stalker
Current snow emergencies by county
Gov. Mike DeWine sits down for an interview with Shaun Hegarty to discuss COVID-19 in Ohio.
DeWine: lifting the curfew will depend on COVID hospitalizations
Anthony Drayton
Toledo man takes 125-mile Uber trip to meet 15-year-old Michigan girl
Derrick Perkins faces four charges in connection with robberies of three Toledo gas stations.
Man who threw hot coffee in gas station clerks’ face appears in court

Latest News

More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail
More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail
Deadline approaching for Lucas County first half real estate tax bills
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer to deliver State of the State address tonight
Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio
It’s back! Jeep Fest organizers officially announce 2021 dates