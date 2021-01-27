Advertisement

People lined the streets of Toledo to honor Officer Stalker

Many who could not attend the funeral wanted to pay their respects
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of people filled Monroe Street between Corey and Whiteford to pay their respects to Officer Stalker. Some of them knew him, many others did not. But the powerful show of support was a great example of the heart of this city.

Some are family members of current law enforcement officers. Others are retired officers, while some knew Officer Stalker when he was a student at Whitmer. Kristin Blochowski’s taught his Criminal Justice class at Whitmer.

“He was kind, he helped the other students. He was a quiet leader. He was the kind of officer we need today,” she says.

Jaclyn Mulinix is the wife of a Toledo police officer. She brought her two young children to the procession.

“It’s hard to talk about. It is a scary thing to have to tell your kids what happens when daddy is at work,” she says.

Katelyn Mossbarger’s boyfriend is also a Toledo police officer.

“Seeing everybody support TPD is amazing and breathtaking. It means a lot to all of us,” she says.

As family and officers passed by the funeral procession, many said thank you to the crowd.

