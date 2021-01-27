Advertisement

Souper Soup fundraiser for Maumee Senior Center

All proceeds will help maintain distance programs for area seniors.
All proceeds will help maintain distance programs for area seniors.(WTVG)
By Kayla Molander and Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - When Senior Center shut down last year because of COVID, they had to get creative to continue to provide services.

On Friday at the Maumee Senior Center, there will be a drive-up homemade Soup fundraiser, and all proceeds help the seniors.

“We went from serving six thousand meals in a normal year on site, to serving around 14 thousand meals for 2020,” says executive director Malinda Ruble.

The center has been closed since March, and even though need has doubled since then, the center is still working on the same budget, all while swallowing additional transportation costs.

“Many of them have not left their homes… there’s just a higher risk for seniors to get covid and to get hospitalizations and death, so it’s very important to keep them safe and we’re trying to provide for them any way we can,” says Ruble.

By selling three different types of homemade soup to the community, the center hopes to raise money for more of their virtual programs, including wellness support services and activities.

There are still limited supplies of the soup available, and you will have to pre-order.

You can place an order or make a donation by calling the center at 419-893-1994.

