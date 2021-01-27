VOICES: John C. Jones & Earl Mack
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In this series of conversations, members of Toledo’s minority community sit down with members of law enforcement to talk about the issues.
Here, John C. Jones speaks to longtime law enforcement officer Earl Mack about the relationship between the community and law enforcement during a difficult year full of pandemic stresses and tragic confrontations between police and Black men.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.