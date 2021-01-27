Advertisement

Whitmer to deliver State of the State address tonight

Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume indoor dining on Feb. 1.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State address at 7 p.m. tonight.

Whitmer is scheduled to reflect on actions she’s taken to support Michiganders, eradicated COVID-19 and strengthening the state’s economy, and fixing the road ahead.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the State of the State Address will be held virtually, in compliance with CDC and State of Michigan best practices. The public can watch at www.michigan.gov/MISOTS21.

