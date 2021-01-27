Whitmer to deliver State of the State address tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State address at 7 p.m. tonight.

Whitmer is scheduled to reflect on actions she’s taken to support Michiganders, eradicated COVID-19 and strengthening the state’s economy, and fixing the road ahead.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the State of the State Address will be held virtually, in compliance with CDC and State of Michigan best practices. The public can watch at www.michigan.gov/MISOTS21.

