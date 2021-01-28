Advertisement

2 endangered tiger cubs born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

2 endangered tiger cubs born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
2 endangered tiger cubs born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)(WTVG)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo introduced two tiger cubs to the world on Thursday.

The announcement was particularly special because Amur tigers are an endangered species.

The cubs, a boy and a girl, are the first tigers to be born in Cleveland in 20 years.

The tigers were born in the night leading up to Christmas.

The cubs do not have names yet.

Welcome to Clevela

nd, cubs!

