2 endangered tiger cubs born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo introduced two tiger cubs to the world on Thursday.
The announcement was particularly special because Amur tigers are an endangered species.
The cubs, a boy and a girl, are the first tigers to be born in Cleveland in 20 years.
The tigers were born in the night leading up to Christmas.
The cubs do not have names yet.
