2 endangered tiger cubs born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo introduced two tiger cubs to the world on Thursday.

The announcement was particularly special because Amur tigers are an endangered species.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo today announced the birth of two Amur #tiger cubs, the first tigers born in Cleveland in 20 years. Read more at https://t.co/L7zbkLsljS. 🐯 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/oGOR6H9OVC — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) January 28, 2021

The cubs, a boy and a girl, are the first tigers to be born in Cleveland in 20 years.

The tigers were born in the night leading up to Christmas.

The cubs do not have names yet.

In the coming weeks, the Zoo will share behind-the-scenes updates of the new #cubs & their development on social media as well as exciting details on how the public can help name them. Read more at https://t.co/L7zbkLsljS. 😍 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/fKmSEMpEFL — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) January 28, 2021

