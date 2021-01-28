Advertisement

After a record year of violence, Toledo searches for answers

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2020 saw a surge in gun violence and homicides in Toledo, with the city recording 61 people that died at the hands of others. More than any other year.

“We need to figure out how kids in our community that can’t afford bread is constantly getting their hands on guns,” Community Activist Albert Earl said. “How are they getting this level of arsenal in their hands when there aren’t any gun stores in our community.”

The focus is staying on guns at the Toledo Police Department as well.

“Yes whether it’s a person shot home shot a vehicle shot in the area or just shots fired in the area,” Lt. Kellie Lenhardt said. “Someone is almost always pulling the trigger in Toledo nightly.”

Gun confiscated has accelerated. TPD 1,202 firearms off the streets in 2019. In 2020 that number jumped to 1,614.

Shot Spotter is helping in that fight.

“Officers are being dispatched much more quickly than they would be if people had waited to call 911.”

For activists, the increase in violence is a red flag signaling that something needs to be done.

“It has to be all hands on deck,” Earl said. “It can’t just can’t be one group, one organization, one person. It has to be all hands on deck. For those who say that they, care they need to act like they care.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail
Toledo postal facility no longer processing Cleveland-area mail
Ohio will make the Covid-19 vaccine available to 91,000 K-12 teachers and staff next week. None...
NW Ohio schools left out of first round of vaccinations
200 Airmen Return From Deployment
200 Airmen return from deployment
Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio
It’s back! Jeep Fest organizers officially announce 2021 dates
COVID-19 vaccines for at-risk groups
COVID vaccine side effects range from needing a sick day to nothing at all

Latest News

Three Monroe Township Fire-Rescue team members pose with a goose decoy, retrieved from being...
“Wild goose chase” turns into training exercise for Monroe Twp. Fire Department
Three Monroe Township Fire-Rescue team members pose with a goose decoy, retrieved from being...
“Wild goose chase” turns into training exercise for Monroe Twp. Fire Department
asdf
Toledo crime
They were found by a Good Samaritan
Dozens of cats found by Good Samaritan