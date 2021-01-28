After a record year of violence, Toledo searches for answers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2020 saw a surge in gun violence and homicides in Toledo, with the city recording 61 people that died at the hands of others. More than any other year.

“We need to figure out how kids in our community that can’t afford bread is constantly getting their hands on guns,” Community Activist Albert Earl said. “How are they getting this level of arsenal in their hands when there aren’t any gun stores in our community.”

The focus is staying on guns at the Toledo Police Department as well.

“Yes whether it’s a person shot home shot a vehicle shot in the area or just shots fired in the area,” Lt. Kellie Lenhardt said. “Someone is almost always pulling the trigger in Toledo nightly.”

Gun confiscated has accelerated. TPD 1,202 firearms off the streets in 2019. In 2020 that number jumped to 1,614.

Shot Spotter is helping in that fight.

“Officers are being dispatched much more quickly than they would be if people had waited to call 911.”

For activists, the increase in violence is a red flag signaling that something needs to be done.

“It has to be all hands on deck,” Earl said. “It can’t just can’t be one group, one organization, one person. It has to be all hands on deck. For those who say that they, care they need to act like they care.”

