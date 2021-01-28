Attendance Champions help TPS students get connected

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 has led to an increase in the number of students not logging in virtually. Toledo Public Schools has a team called the Attendance Champions who go out, check on kids and help them get connected.

TPS leaders say they’ve seen an increase in student absences. The district’s Get Connected Truancy Program jumped into action and sent their Attendance Champions into the community.

Community leader Keith Jordan is an Attendance Champion. He says a lot of families don’t know how to use the resources.

“Making sure that they are getting online - if they have any issues academically or anything with lifestyles, How do we help get them back on track?” said Attendance Champion Keith Jordan.

He covers West Toledo, visiting the Bel Aire neighborhood Wednesday.

“Our Attendance Champions services have been invaluable. We’ve reached over 11,000 students this year through home visits, phone calls going out reaching them in this unique way,” said Heather Baker the executive director of Student Intervention and Support for TPS.

Baker says the team also partners with other agencies to keep families on track.

“Mental health resource partners we ride out with them. They’ll often go with our attendance champions to the home visits. Our school nurses will often go with the Attendance Champions on a home visit,” said Baker.

The Attendance Champions are the school district’s lifeline to helping students succeed.

