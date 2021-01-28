Advertisement

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Public condemnation is growing over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his actress wife, Ekaterina.

They have been issued tickets under the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees.

Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president and chief executive after a media report on his actions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail
Toledo postal facility no longer processing Cleveland-area mail
Ohio will make the Covid-19 vaccine available to 91,000 K-12 teachers and staff next week. None...
NW Ohio schools left out of first round of vaccinations
200 Airmen Return From Deployment
200 Airmen return from deployment
Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio
It’s back! Jeep Fest organizers officially announce 2021 dates
COVID-19 vaccines for at-risk groups
COVID vaccine side effects range from needing a sick day to nothing at all

Latest News

Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study
2 endangered tiger cubs born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
2 endangered tiger cubs born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden reopens Obamacare enrollment; Congress works on COVID relief
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry