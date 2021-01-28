Dozens of abandoned cats rescued by Good Samaritan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local rescue is caring for dozens of cats and kittens that were found abandoned in a Toledo neighborhood. A number of people joined forces to help save them.

They were found by a Good Samaritan in December. Planned Pethood took in more than 25 of the cats and kittens in recent weeks.

Sherry Jaquay is the cat coordinator for the rescue group.

“They’re getting fed, they’re getting love. They are not feral cats, the are very friendly. We are so grateful for all the help we’ve gotten from Dr. Hanusz at Paws & Claws getting them healthy, and ready for forever homes. When they get homes, that will be the real reward,” she says.

Some of them are already in foster homes, others that still need on-going medical attention are being cared for at Paws & Claws Animal Hospital in Lambertville.

“These cars did not ask for the situation they were put in. They had no skills to take care of themselves outside. Some of the females are pregnant. Many have upper respiratory problems, eye discharge, coughing. Most have ear mites, and many have fleas. Some also have special needs. It is a team effort to help them. If more people did that, the world would be a better place for people and animals,” says Dr. Hanusz.

A total of nearly 50 cats and kittens were found. In addition to Planned Pethood., Humane Ohio also took more than 20 of them into it’s adoption program.

There are a lot of ways you can help both organizations continue their work. Donations of time, food and money are always needed.

Get connected to plannedpethood.org or humaneohio.org if you’d like to help.

