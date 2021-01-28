Heroes Remembered: Mass honors fallen TFD Firefighters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Historic Church of St. Patrick’s honored the lives and sacrifices of James Dickman and Stephen Machcinski on the 7th anniversary of their deaths, by holding their annual mass in their memory.

“Seven years can be a long time in certain instances, in this instance, it’s not,” says Toledo Fire and Rescue’s Pvt. Sterling Rahe. “It’s something that we reflect on at different levels almost every workday.”

Dickman and Machcinski perished in the arson fire on Magnolia Street on January 26th, 2014.

First responders say the church is a safe haven and a backbone through tough times.

Brothers and sisters in blue from the Toledo Police Department also filled the pews of the cathedral, just one day after the funeral for another fallen hero, Officer Brandon Stalker.

Community members bowed their heads, praying for the safety of those protecting their city.

“It’s important for us to remember the sacrifice that our people make, especially when it’s the ultimate sacrifice that they made,” says Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd, who says the kindness from citizens does not go unnoticed. “Their support through all of this, not just for fire but for police and their recent losses, has just been amazing. They help us get through it, and they make our days of going to work a little brighter.”

“We don’t ever want to go through this again,” adds Pvt. Rahe. “Today’s about remembering them, the other 364 days are to remember them and continue to improve.”

