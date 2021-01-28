January 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny early today and partly cloudy this afternoon with a high in the middle 20s. Tonight will turn clear late with lows in the low teens. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 20s. Highs will stay at or below freezing through the 7-day forecast. Snow is likely starting Saturday night and Sunday with accumulations likely. Light snow may continue at times (especially east of I-75) through Monday and possibly Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.