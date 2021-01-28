Advertisement

January 28th Weather Forecast

More Cold, Snow Likely Saturday Night To Monday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny early today and partly cloudy this afternoon with a high in the middle 20s. Tonight will turn clear late with lows in the low teens. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 20s. Highs will stay at or below freezing through the 7-day forecast. Snow is likely starting Saturday night and Sunday with accumulations likely. Light snow may continue at times (especially east of I-75) through Monday and possibly Tuesday morning.

