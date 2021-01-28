Local leaders wait for supply as vaccine plan rolls along

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re taking a closer look at the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Leaders in Lucas County and Toledo continue the waiting game to see how many doses they will get each week with a pledge not to waste any and spread them as far as they’ll go.

Some of the actual supply numbers aren’t encouraging. Instead of getting thousands of doses at a time, the county gets hundreds. Meaning the supply is still way below what’s needed.

Are covid-19 vaccine shots going into arms? Yes!

Are there more arms than doses? Yes!

“We are in a part of the vaccine rollout where the vaccine is in very short supply,” said Gretchen DeBacker from the City of Toledo.

That was the message to Toledo City Council members Wednesday. Lucas County has about 27 distribution spots which include hospitals. The hope is to double that.

“When we are at full capacity we will have upwards of 55 locations for people to go get a vaccine,” said DeBacker.

The number of doses we get locally comes from the state, which comes from the federal government. At this point, no communities have any say on what they’re getting and so far no places are competing for them.

“I am unaware of anybody in Lucas County that is going to the state and saying ‘give us more than this location,’” said DeBacker.

The goal from a community wide coalition called the V Project is to attain victory over the virus with 70% of the population getting the shot for a herd immunity. Lucas County’s numbers are good so far.

But when the general population is eligible, will the messaging of the vaccine’s effectiveness resonate? V Project founder Sean Savage hopes so.

“When you read and digest the information, to me there’s only one conclusion to draw and that is we need the vaccines to get to a better day,” said Savage.

