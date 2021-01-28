Advertisement

Lucas County rolls out next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Adults 70 and older and K-12 teachers will be part of the next group.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now opening up appointments to people 70 and older for the COVID-19 vaccine. The next wave also includes K-12 teachers however Northwest Ohio will have to wait a week before they’ll be eligible for their vaccines.

State health officials did not include schools in Northwest Ohio as part of the first round of educator vaccinations due to what it says is a shortage of vaccine doses. But school staff and teachers who want the vaccine should be in contact with their district to see what their district’s distribution plan is to get staff vaccinated.

If you are over the age of 70, including those 75 and older and 80 and older, and still haven’t been able to get an appointment, you can still sign up for a vaccine as soon as an appointment opens up for you.

The health department is also using the list of people who are pre-registered as the reserve for extra doses. This means, if clinics end up with any extra doses because people don’t show up, they use that list to find eligible recipients who can receive the vaccine quickly.

If you need help signing up for your vaccine and don’t have easy access to the internet, you can call United Way 2-1-1 or the Lucas County Area Office on Aging.

