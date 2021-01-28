Nature’s Nursery animals create art to raise money

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rescue is one of many local non-profit organizations that have experienced a major decline in donations due to the pandemic. In 2020, the organization brought in a record number of over 4,000 animals, exceeding any of their previous 31 years by over 600 animal intakes. With in-person fundraising events still on hold due to the pandemic, Nature’s Nursery is thinking outside the lines through an online auction of art made by their own resident animals.

“With in-person events having to take a back seat to covid we’ve come up with different ways to do things virtually,” said Executive Director Allison Schroeder. “Our animals normally would be out doing programs at schools, and with schools being closed they haven’t been able to do that, so this was not only a fun way to raise some money for Nature’s Nursery but to utilize the educational animals and give them some enrichment.”

The nonprofit is turning to tails, talons, and turtles as the tools for creating paintings. Nursery staff are letting select outgoing animals scurry through paint and canvases. The art that is then created is being sold as a way to raise money for the animal rehabilitation center. The animal artists are education ambassadors with Nature’s Nursery, all of which have limitations that prevent them from being re-released into the wild. Paintings have been created by Greta the Opossum, Lefty the Eastern Box Turtle, Sage the Grey Rat Snake, Martin the Mallard, and Einstein the Eastern Screech Owl. All the finished pieces of art will be up for auction from February 1-5.

“When we started out it was 159 animals and now are approaching 4,000 for last year, it has really grown into something the community really needs,” said Co-Founder Laura Zitzelberger. “We’ve always relied on the kindness of strangers, so these kinds of fundraisers make all the difference in the world when fundraising can be so hard to do.”

