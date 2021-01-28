Nearly 400 northwest Ohio businesses haven’t applied for Ohio’s Restaurant & Bar Assistance Fund

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly 400 eligible permits in northwest Ohio haven’t been claimed as part of the state’s Bar & Restaurant Assistance Fund. The deadline to claim them is January 31.

Lucas County has more than half of those unclaimed eligible permits, with 200. Across the state, 4,270 eligible permits haven’t claimed their funding or 28 percent of the total eligible.

Businesses should visit businesshelp.ohio.gov to claim their funding.

“Right now, about $10.6 million remains in the fund. We want nothing more than to get every dollar out to permit holders who need it,” said Sherry Maxfield, Director, Ohio Department of Commerce. “Because the funding is non-competitive, there is no lengthy application process. All we ask is permit holders visit businesshelp.ohio.gov, enter their liquor permit number and their federal tax identification associated with it. The intent was to keep the process as straight-forward and simple as possible.”

In late October, the DeWine administration announced that $38.7 million would be set aside in the Bar & Restaurant Fund to support permit holders that because of the pandemic were limited in full use of their permits. The program, funded by federal CARES Act dollars, was originally set to end Dec. 30, but the deadline was extended to Jan. 31.

Funds not distributed by the deadline may be reallocated. Any decision regarding the reallocation and distribution of CARES Act funding would be made by the Governor’s office.

Applications from permit holders who successfully logged in to businesshelp.ohio.gov and started the application before the deadline, but were unable to complete their application, will still be processed.

Here’s a list of eligible permits still unclaimed in northwest Ohio counties:

Defiance: 8

Erie: 48

Fulton: 12

Henry: 9

Lucas: 200

Ottawa: 32

Paulding: 6

Putnam: 13

Sandusky: 11

Seneca: 21

Williams: 6

Wood: 32

Below is a spreadsheet with businesses that hold permits that have not claimed the eligible funds:

