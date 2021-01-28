Advertisement

Pandemic causes enrollment issues for Penta Career Center

By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Penta Career Center is known for its big recruiting events for students in 16 area school districts. The pandemic has put those events on hold.

“We know that any chance that we can bring students staff and parents all on our campus its going to have an impact to see what it looks like to be in our labs,” Superintendent Ed Ewers said. “Not panicked in anyway, our goal is to have the right student in the right program for the right reason.”

Last year Penta had 640 incoming juniors. This year they have 500.

Currently students are attending Penta on a hybrid model. Penta is hoping to offer on campus visits for students in the Spring, as not having recruiting events has made a big impact.

“When we get those students here, its our time to shine, and get them gear up for their career that will effect the rest of their life.”

