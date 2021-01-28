Sandusky State Theater makes major progress on rebuild

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Wicked weather last June rocked the historic downtown State Sandusky Theatre to its core. The wind storm brought the city staple’s walls crumbling down and ceiling left in pieces.

“About an hour after the storm, the sun broke, and there was this ray of sunshine that you could see from the roof of the theater,” said Executive Director Chris Parthemore. “From that moment on we always had hope and always knew it would come back.”

Construction crews were unanimously given the green light to rebuild by theater staff. Hard hats, hammers, and hard workers have occupied the building ever since working day in and day out conducting demolition work, repairing the structure of the building, and making sure the theatre is safe and solid for years to come.

“We had an ambitious goal of getting the building protected for the winter, getting a cap on the roof, and this purple wall you see behind me put on,” said Parthemore.

Performers ranging from Shirley Temple to B.B. King, and even Carrot Top have all graced the State stage. Workers are saving every element they can to salvage the legacy of the performance hall that dates back to 1928.

“We do have to put the auditorium back the way it was and it is a big puzzle,” said Parthemore. But fortunately, we have a lot of good partners and records of everything that everyone knows what the path forward will be.”

The State Theater now has a new roof, new layers of brick, and a completely closed off backstage wall. (Jack Bassett)

Executive Director Chris Parthemore explains the project is nearing the end of its initial phase of reconstruction but has a long road ahead before reopening.

“They say theaters have magic,” said Parthemore. “It doesn’t take long for a building like this one to have a piece of your heart.”

