Storybook Trail at Olander Park

There is a new page of the story every few feet.
By Kayla Molander and Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of places are coming up with ways to get outdoors during the pandemic. Olander park in Sylvania is doing its best to break the quarantine blues.

It’s fun for the whole family at Olander Park in Sylvania, when you combine stories with the outdoors on the Storybook Trail.

“I’ve wanted to do it for a while, and pandemic said, now’s the time to do it. Get people outside, it’s safe, and people can enjoy an activity outside with their family,” says Olander Park program coordinator Danielle Marino.

Every month, Olander Park installs a new book on its Storybook Trail. Each page of the book gets its own sign, so as families walk to trail, they get a new page every few feet.

This month, it’s The Mitten by Jan Brett.

There are other winter activities to go along with the monthly park theme, including a mitten donation bin for Sylvania Family Services.

“Everybody loves walking the trail, adults and kids alike... but it’s also a way for the families to interact together, so they read the story together,” says Marino.

There is still time to read The Mitten before it gets changed out for February.

