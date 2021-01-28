UT athletic director O’Brien set to retire in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mike O’Brien, the University of Toledo’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, announced he will retire at the end of his newly extended contract, which is set to expire in April 2022.

O’Brien is entering his 20th year as Toledo’s director of athletics. He became the Rockets’ leader in January 2002 after serving in positions at Kansas State, Lamar, Pittsburgh and Ball State.

Toledo is expected to conduct a national search for the next director of athletics.

“The timing is right to step down and begin a new chapter,” O’Brien said. “I know the hardest part will be leaving behind the student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and Rocket fans that make this such a special place. We have been able to develop the right culture for success in academics and athletics. I feel that Rocket Athletics is in a very good place.”

Under O’Brien’s watch, the Rockets have won or shared 36 Mid-American Conference titles in nine different sports. In addition, the Rockets have made 11 bowl appearances in football, four NIT appearances in men’s basketball, an NCAA Tournament appearance in women’s basketball in 2017, as well as eight WNIT appearances, including a WNIT championship crown in 2011. Toledo won the Jacoby Trophy as the MAC’s top women’s athletic program in 2011-12 and 2017-18.

The Rockets also excelled in the classroom during O’Brien’s tenure, posting overall department grade-point averages above a 3.3 in each of the past four semesters, including a school-record GPA of 3.527 in the spring of 2020. Toledo has won the Mid-American Conference Institutional Academic Achievement Award, presented annually to the school with the highest grade point average, in five of the last eight years.

The athletic department has completed six major construction projects, including the Charles A. Sullivan Athletic Complex and Savage Arena renovation project (2008); the Fetterman Training Center (2010); renovation of the Larimer Athletic Complex (2014); Savage Arena expansion and renovation (2016); and the construction of a new soccer field, Paul Hotmer Field, on the main campus (2019).

O’Brien’s reach has also extended beyond the University and MAC. He currently serves on the prestigious NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. He previously was a member of the NCAA Division I Council and served on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee and the Competition Oversight Committee. He also chairs the MAC Football Coaches Committee and was the conference’s athletic director representative to the College Football Playoff Committee (formerly the Bowl Championship Series). He has served as the chair of the Mid-American Conference Athletic Director’s Committee and was a member of the NCAA Division I Football Issues Committee.

O’Brien came to Toledo after 15 years in athletics administration at four universities. He was an associate athletic director at Kansas State from 1997-2001, the athletic director at Lamar from 1993-97, directeor of development at Pittsburgh from 1989-93, and in marketing and development at Ball State from 1986-89.

A native of Iowa City, Iowa, O’Brien earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri Valley College in 1975 and has master’s degrees in education from Wisconsin-River Falls in 1982 and in sports management from Western Illinois in 1986. Prior to his administrative career, O’Brien was an assistant basketball coach at three different schools from 1982-1986.

O’Brien and his wife Michelle have a son Jack, who is a freshman at TCU.

