TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a car flipped onto its side during a crash late Wednesday night in east Toledo.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Licking St. Authorities are unsure how the car ended up on its side.

It’s unknown if there were any other injuries.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.