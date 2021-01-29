At 5′8″, Cardinal Stritch’s Jhaiden Wilson excels on the hardwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On January 22, Cardinal Stritch senior Jhaiden Wilson recorded his 1000th career point, becoming just the fifth player to do so in program history.

Despite his size, the 5′8″ guard continues to find a way to have a big impact every time he steps on the floor - and that’s why he’s the 13abc Player of the Week.

“His sophomore year - midway through - he got inserted in the starting lineup, and he was a key factor with us making that run to Columbus that year - making it to state,” Coach Jamie Kachmarik said. “And then from there on he’s just become more and more of a scoring threat. As some of those guys graduated, he took on more responsibility and this year he is our main factor.”

“It means a lot, because I am used to being in the shadows of Little, Joey, and Jordan. So now that I get to be a leader and lead my team, it’s great,” Wilson said. “At first I was just trying to be scorer. This year it’s a lot about being a leader because everyone is just focused on me this year - thinking that if they take me out they’re going to win. But my team is stepping up big for me and that’s how we keep getting these wins.”

For Jhaiden, being smaller may have had some benefits in a sport dominated by taller players.

“He has a chip on his shoulder, that’s how he approaches the game and that’s why he is tough to guard,” Kachmarik said. “He’s learned how to score in a variety of ways. It’s a complement to the work that he does put in.”

