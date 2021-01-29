Advertisement

Businesses raising money for Stalker family

Officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed during a standoff in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
Officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed during a standoff in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Various businesses in the Toledo area are coming together to raise money for the family of fallen Toledo Police officer Brandon Stalker.

The businesses will donate $2 from each combo to the family. They are also collecting gift cards. The locations are:

  • Mind Over Core (Oregon): Jan. 29, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Genoa Nutrition: Jan. 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Glendale Nutrition: Jan. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Spartan Nutrition: Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Nutritoledo: Feb. 2, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Sylvania Nutrition: Feb. 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

