Businesses raising money for Stalker family
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Various businesses in the Toledo area are coming together to raise money for the family of fallen Toledo Police officer Brandon Stalker.
The businesses will donate $2 from each combo to the family. They are also collecting gift cards. The locations are:
- Mind Over Core (Oregon): Jan. 29, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Genoa Nutrition: Jan. 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Glendale Nutrition: Jan. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Spartan Nutrition: Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Nutritoledo: Feb. 2, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sylvania Nutrition: Feb. 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
