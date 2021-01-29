Businesses raising money for Stalker family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Various businesses in the Toledo area are coming together to raise money for the family of fallen Toledo Police officer Brandon Stalker.

The businesses will donate $2 from each combo to the family. They are also collecting gift cards. The locations are:

Mind Over Core (Oregon): Jan. 29, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Genoa Nutrition: Jan. 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Glendale Nutrition: Jan. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Spartan Nutrition: Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nutritoledo: Feb. 2, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sylvania Nutrition: Feb. 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

