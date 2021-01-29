Advertisement

Chipotle surprises 180th airman with free burritos

Chiptole surprised Ohio Air National Guard airman Charles DeRaedt with free burritos for a year.
Chiptole surprised Ohio Air National Guard airman Charles DeRaedt with free burritos for a year.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - When Charles DeRaedt hit the ground and returned with the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, he already had his plans set.

“I’m going to drop my bags off, and I’m going to Chipotle,” he said to 13abc’s Heather Pollauf.

It didn’t take long for Chiptole to get wind of DeRaedt’s plans. The restaurant has reached out to the airman and surprised him with free burritos for a year.

DeRaedt was on his third deployment with the 180th. He returned with more than 200 Ohio Air National Guard members on Tuesday.

Chiptole surprised Ohio Air National Guard airman Charles DeRaedt with free burritos for a year.
Chiptole surprised Ohio Air National Guard airman Charles DeRaedt with free burritos for a year.(WTVG)

In a direct message conversation with @ChiptoleTweets, DeRaedt said, “This is the best homecoming ever!”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strict protocols have been established for the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse Campus by a...
Nine nuns die from COVID-19 outbreak in Adrian
Notre Dame Academy vaccinates staff before Lucas County schools get vaccine approval
School classroom
Substitute teacher arrested for being drunk in Michigan classroom
More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail
Toledo postal facility no longer processing Cleveland-area mail
Toledo Police light bar
Woman sent to hospital after car flips in east Toledo

Latest News

Toledo’s Junction neighborhood receives community funding
Toledo’s Junction neighborhood receives community funding
Storybook Trail at Olander Park
Storybook Trail at Olander Park
The fund was set up by ProMedica
Toledo’s Junction neighborhood receives community funding
Officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed during a standoff in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
Businesses raising money for Stalker family