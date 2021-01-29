Faculty, students upset after BGSU cuts sign language courses

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University leaders announced to faculty last month that the university would no longer offer American Sign Language courses, starting fall of this year. And the decision has faculty and students shocked and upset. The announcement was sent to ASL faculty in December.

“It’s disappointing because, especially during a pandemic, when the communicative access for deaf people right now is at an all-time low.” said Kyle Parke, who teaches the American Sign Language.

That’s because of the need for masks, and Parke says reading the lips of someone wearing a mask is impossible.

“I had a student in ROTC and was driving to New York. He saw a couple was stranded on the side of the road, so he stopped to help them. He didn’t know that they were deaf people, and he was impressed that he could communicate with them to change their tire.”

In the email sent in December, administrators cited budget cuts as the reason for cutting classes. But Parke says that doesn’t make sense to him. He explains, “When I started here at BGSU, there were only two sections of ASL 1. One or two semesters after that, there were five. They were all full, and we had a waiting list.”

The waiting list applied to all levels of the ASL courses. And he says those classes generate funding for the department, and students clearly want to learn.

“These things that we are teaching them are vital. I’m not sure how the University’s not seeing that.”

Harrison Carter is president of the undergraduate student body. He tells 13abc that the proposal to end ASL classes at BGSU was brought before the administration in late-October of 2020. After a vote to turn it down by the Senate Executive Committee, Carter says that university administrators accepted to move forward with the proposal.

This past Monday, Carter says that the undergrad student government passed a resolution to request that administrators reverse their choice. He explains, “The decision did not come lightly. This is not something they are happy to do as an institution, but we also know that ASL is a very vital course to many students on this campus.”

Carter tells 13abc that the 250 students enrolled in ASL classes were not told by the university that courses would no longer be offered, but that they found out from instructors. Regardless, he says that, while trying to do good for the university community, students are learning important lessons right now. “After a really contested November general election for the entire United States, in the spirit of shared governance and voicing our opinions, this is exactly what’s needed to have collective and civil and productive conversations,” he says.

Carter hopes that the vocal student body can continue conversations between the decision-makers in the administration and faculty members, as well as undergraduate students and graduate students. He also cites returned monies from a State Share of Instruction as a point of hope that the university may find money in its budget to allow the ASL program to continue. 13abc hasn’t received confirmation of that funding at the time of this writing. In a statement to 13abc, university leaders say that a low number of students in the minor program, and difficulty finding instructors for higher-level courses contributed to the termination of the program. The statement also assures that eliminating the courses this year will not delay graduation for students in those classes currently.

A change.org petition has been started, asking that BGSU keep its ASL classes. You can find the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/bgsu-keep-asl-classes-at-bgsu?fbclid=IwAR3DVWFYxeNPo8_CAkkmZ8jpXVqz6IxsPAzSvY980fNueEFcc6Lm2W6cwB4.

Full statement:

In response to budget restrictions and additional teaching responsibilities for our faculty as a result of the global pandemic, Bowling Green State University made the difficult decision to eliminate the American Sign Language (ASL) classes and 21-credit minor. We realize that this was a disproportional impact to the deaf community and the sense of belonging that was developed with the addition of the program.

This decision was not made lightly. While the ASL language courses were very popular options for many students, these classes were not required for any degree within the College of Education and Human Development. The ASL minor was a new program that we were excited to add to our curriculum offerings. However, given that this minor was only recently approved, very few students had formally declared ASL as their minor. The additional challenge of finding qualified ASL teachers to deliver upper-level ASL courses made keeping the new minor problematic. Consequently, the decision to eliminate the ASL classes and minor, while difficult, will not delay students in progressing to graduation.

As a public university for the public good, BGSU is committed to creating a community where we all belong. The pandemic has affected our communities in different ways. BGSU is exploring new partnerships and possibilities that would provide opportunities for students to have access to ASL courses and to continue to support our deaf community at BGSU.

Here is the email sent to faculty members in the ASL program on December 8, 2020:

Good morning,

Please know it is with a sad heart that I have to tell you that beginning in the Fall 2021 semester we will not be offering any ASL courses. This Spring we have ASL 1020, ASL 2010, and ASL 2020 . . . this summer we will offer ASL 2020 for some students to be able to complete all four courses. This is due to budget cuts and as ASL is not an undergraduate program, so it was cut. If students have questions about their schedule, please suggest that they contact their advisor.

