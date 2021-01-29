Advertisement

January 29th Weather Forecast

Snow Likely Saturday Night Through Monday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and cold today with highs in the upper 20s. Clouds will be increasing late tonight with a low in the middle teens. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 30s. Snow is expected to begin between 10pm Saturday to 2am Sunday morning. Snow could be heavy by daybreak on Sunday across most of the area. Light snow is likely Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Off and on light snow is possible through the day on Monday before the snow ends Monday evening or Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 through Wednesday. Lows may drop to the single digits on Wednesday morning with a clear sky, before temperatures jump to the 40s on Thursday with rain.



