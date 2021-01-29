Local experts say GameStop stock drama won’t affect most investors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A story from the stock market has a lot of people talking. A massive showdown erupted on Wall Street earlier this week after a group of young speculators banded together to buy shares in struggling companies like GameStop. They took on some of the most powerful hedge funds in the country and the whole thing has triggered an investigation by the New York Attorney General, a class-action lawsuit, and calls from Congress for big changes.

“You are seeing the rise of the retail trader, and they are getting more sophisticated,” says Dr. Collin Gilstrap, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Finance in the College of Business at The University of Toledo.

Dr. Gilstrap says while this sort of thing isn’t unusual, what is out of the ordinary is who is involved.

“What happened to GameStop this week is what we call a short squeeze, which happens fairly frequently,” he explains. “What is unusual is that retail investors were involved in this short squeeze.”

A short squeeze happens when investors who have “shorted” a particular stock end up losing money on the bet. A community on Reddit, a popular internet forum, discovered that a number of investors were attempting to short GameStop stock -- essentially borrowing stock in the company, selling it at the current price, and betting that they could buy it back when the stock price dropped. Those Reddit users decided instead to buy up GameStop stock en masse, driving up the price, which meant those investors who had bet on the stock falling were losing money. At least one hedge fund, so far, had to sell their losing position and declare bankruptcy.

Dr. Gilstrap says it’s important to point out that this should not be a cause for concern for most long-term investors.

“This is isolated,” he explains. “It won’t spill over into the rest of the market. It is not a structural problem. It involved GameStop and a handful of other stocks with high short interest.”

He adds what happened has certainly been a popular topic of discussion in class.

“Many students are really interested in this, when maybe ten years ago they wouldn’t have been,” he says.

Some are calling this a case of David vs Goliath, and plenty are rooting for the little guy.

”I play football, and you always have to show up ready to compete,” says Andrew DelVerne, a UT student. “If the hedge fund guys aren’t coming to play, they’re going to get whooped. That’s the way I see it.”

“I think it shows people market manipulation can happen. It is something that happens every day on Wall Street,” says fellow student Bryan Krueger. “People on the internet can invest a dollar there now and then and make some money off it. It makes me happy. It’s fun to watch.”

Some analysts are quoted as saying this may not end well for some small GameStop investors. One investment research firm says it expects the stock price to fall back to about $40-50 a share. Others say it could drop as low as $15 a share because the company valuation simply isn’t worth as much as it’s trading for these days. When that happens, small retail investors who got in on the fun later could be stuck holding the bag when the price comes back down to Earth.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.