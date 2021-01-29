Lucas Co. schools to receive COVID vaccine starting Feb. 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio K-12 schools, including public, private, and career-tech entities, learned on Friday when their teachers and staff are able to begin receiving vaccines.

Lucas County Schools are included in Week 2 of the vaccination plan, which begins February 8. Huron, Putnam and Williams County schools also start Week 2.

Allen County schools are included in the Week 1 schedule, which begins February 1.

Henry, Ottawa, Paulding, Van Wert, Wood and Wyandot County schools get their vaccinations on Week 3, which starts February 15.

Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Sandusky and Seneca County schools round out the plan for Week 4, which begins February 22.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wants all schools to return to in-person learning either full-time or in a hybrid model by March 1. In order to do this, the governor identified teachers and school personnel necessary for in-person learning as Phase 1B recipients as part of the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccination program.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” said Governor DeWine. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

The plan also makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date. For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.

Eligible recipients may learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites from their administrators.

