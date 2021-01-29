Man charged after firing gun inside E. Broadway carryout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is being charged after he allegedly entered a Toledo carryout and fired three shots from a gun, and firing several more at the victim as he left the store.

Paul Pratt, 58, will be in court Friday morning, facing a charge of felonious assault.

According to court documents, Pratt entered the store at 1110 E. Broadway around 8:34 a.m. Thursday. The victim told police Pratt came into the store and began shooting at him behind the counter. The victim, who holds a CCW license, followed Pratt out of the store and fired one shot at him as Pratt continued to fire at the victim.

Court documents said the store’s surveillance camera captured video of the incident.

Police arrested Pratt at his residence. His three juvenile children were at the home and transported to Children’s Services.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

