Notre Dame Academy vaccinates staff before Lucas County schools get vaccine approval

Nearly 100 members of one Lucas County school got the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday even though Lucas County is not on the school vaccine list yet.

There are some conflicting messages here. One message from the state is: “Wait for the vaccines.” While schools like Notre Dame Academy get a memo that they may choose their own partner for vaccine.

As every school district staff member in Northwest Ohio waits to find out when they’re eligible for the COVID vaccine, 97 Notre Dame Academy faculty, staff and coaches got the shot Thursday. Even the health department didn’t know how they got it.

“You know I have no idea. I don’t know if that goes against the priority list the governor has set up. I don’t know how they got the vaccine,” said Eric Zgodzinski of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Selected school staff vaccines begin next week. The state decides which districts go first. None of our area districts are in round one, which includes Notre Dame.

Lucas County schools were sent a survey recently, from the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie to see how much vaccine they needed and to coordinate logistics.

In the accompanying email there were two points to note: “It is incumbent on each school/district to select a community partner” and “schools/districts may choose their own community partner.”

Notre Dame’s principal tells 13abc that the school acquired the 97 shots from Encompass Health, their neighbor on Monroe Street.

Principal Kim Grilliot says Encompass reached out and would get approval to give shots to the staff. Grillot says Encompass got the approval and the shots happened Thursday.

The health department says it will look into the matter further.

“I hate to say this but again we got people vaccinated. I don’t want to hear that in a sense that somebody may have jumped the line but we got people vaccinated. Every vaccine in the arm of a Lucas County resident is a win for our county, a win for the state,” said Zgodzinski

13abc asked Governor Mike DeWine’s office if this violated the state’s rollout policy. Here is the statement:

“Ohio has been clear with all vaccine providers that the allocations they have been receiving to this point are for our Older Ohioans. The vaccine is an incredibly scarce resource. It is important for these teachers to get vaccinated. However, it is important that our vaccine providers follow the guidance and the Phase 1B plan that has been laid out by the Governor and ODH so that we have enough vaccine to make sure the most vulnerable populations are receiving their shots first. The schools that we are learning about that have gone before the February 1st start date will have future vaccine allocations adjusted to take into account schools that went earlier than our careful K-12 allocation schedule planned for.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE DIOCESE OF TOLEDO:

The State of Ohio put out a survey to help coordinate the COVID vaccine program for K-12 educators. In their request to fill out the survey they put out “Key Things to Know” and they are:

The program is employer-driven. Essential staff will receive access to the vaccine through their employer.

It is incumbent on each school/district to select a community partner (e.g., a local pharmacy, clinic, health department).

Schools/districts may choose their own community partner.

If you have not already selected a partner and request on the survey for the state’s assistance in finding a partner, MEIJER will be designated as your local partner .

ODH will connect the identified community partner with each school/district.

It’s important that schools/districts understand the partnerships will take different forms depending on need and availability. Some will be grouped together in centralized locations, others will have on-site clinics, others may be asked to host a centralized location for themselves and other schools/districts.

The Diocese of Toledo encouraged schools to participate in the State vaccine survey and work with their health department and a local provider to vaccinate school personnel. We did originally look at having one provider vaccinate all Catholic school personnel, but that did not work out and was not a convenient solution depending on location, scheduling, etc.

