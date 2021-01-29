One shot on Macomber in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person has been shot in an incident on Macomber in Toledo Friday afternoon. Toledo police confirmed the shooting but did not immediately have additional details on the circumstances leading to the injury.

13abc crews on the scene say one person was taken from the scene in an ambulance, though their condition is unknown. They also noted U.S. Marshalls on the scene but so far there is no word as to the reason for their presence or if it was in connection with the incident.

13abc will have more details as they are released.

