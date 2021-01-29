Advertisement

Snow Likely Saturday Night - Sunday

The heaviest is expected Sunday morning
Snow expected this weekend
Snow expected this weekend(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet and Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow is expected to begin between 10pm Saturday night and 2am Sunday. Moderate to heavy snow is possible on Sunday morning with light snow in the afternoon and evening.

Here is our initial thinking on the snow totals late Saturday night into Sunday (an additional inch of snow is expected on Monday). We expect that 2-4″ of snow will fall for most of the area. 2″ or less is expected north of Monroe, 2-4″ for the rest of the northwest part of the area and 6-8″ is expected in the southwest part of the area. There is still some uncertainty on the storm track. Most of our computer models have had a slow southerly drift with the storm in the past 36 hours. With that said, two our computer models still show a track farther north. So this forecast could change yet depending on how the storm moves across the Rocky Mountains and plains, but at this time the most likely scenario is that the heaviest totals will stay in the southwest part of the viewing area. We will keep you updated through the weekend.

