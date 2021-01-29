Advertisement

Snow Likely Sunday

The heaviest is expected in the morning hours
The heaviest southwest
The heaviest southwest(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow is expected to begin between 10pm Saturday night and 2am Sunday. Moderate to heavy snow is possible on Sunday morning with light snow in the afternoon and evening.

Here is our initial thinking on the snow totals late Saturday night into Sunday (an additional inch of snow is expected on Monday). We expect that 2-4″ of snow will fall for most of the area. 2″ or less is expected north of Monroe, and 4-6″ is expected in the southwest part of the area. There is still some uncertainty on the storm track. Most of our computer models have had a slow southerly drift with the storm in the past 36 hours. With that said, two our computer models still show a track farther north. So this forecast could change yet depending on how the storm moves across the Rocky Mountains and plains, but at this time the most likely scenario is that the heaviest totals will stay in the southwest part of the viewing area. We will keep you updated through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strict protocols have been established for the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse Campus by a...
Nine nuns die from COVID-19 outbreak in Adrian
Notre Dame Academy vaccinates staff before Lucas County schools get vaccine approval
School classroom
Substitute teacher arrested for being drunk in Michigan classroom
More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail
Toledo postal facility no longer processing Cleveland-area mail
Toledo Police light bar
Woman sent to hospital after car flips in east Toledo

Latest News

Ohio Air National Guard member Charles DeRaedt returned from his third deployment recently....
Chipotle surprises Ohio airman with year of free burritos
Shakes for Stalker Raises Money for Family of Fallen Officer
Shakes for Stalker Raises Money for Family of Fallen Officer
One person was confirmed shot in an incident on Macomber in Toledo on January 29.
One shot on Macomber in Toledo
Toledo Police welcomed the newest member of its K9 unit, Nico.
TPD welcomes new member to K9 unit