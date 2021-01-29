Advertisement

Substitute teacher arrested for being drunk in Michigan classroom

School classroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST
BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - A substitute teacher filling in at Blissfield Middle School was arrested for being drunk while teaching Thursday.

According to the Blissfield Village Police Department, officers were monitoring a medical call by local fire fighters for an unnamed male subject with an “altered state of consciousness” at the school.

They showed up to assist around 1:30 p.m. and determined that the substitute teacher was intoxicated.

The man was arrested for Disorderly Conduct/Public Intoxication and taken to Lenawee County Jail.

He has been warned not to return to the school.

An investigation will look into statements the teacher made while in the classroom with students to determine any additional charges.

Notre Dame Academy vaccinates staff before Lucas County schools get vaccine approval
Three Monroe Township Fire-Rescue team members pose with a goose decoy, retrieved from being...
“Wild goose chase” turns into training exercise for Monroe Twp. Fire Department
“Wild goose chase” turns into training exercise for Monroe Twp. Fire Department