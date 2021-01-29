Substitute teacher arrested for being drunk in Michigan classroom

BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - A substitute teacher filling in at Blissfield Middle School was arrested for being drunk while teaching Thursday.

According to the Blissfield Village Police Department, officers were monitoring a medical call by local fire fighters for an unnamed male subject with an “altered state of consciousness” at the school.

They showed up to assist around 1:30 p.m. and determined that the substitute teacher was intoxicated.

The man was arrested for Disorderly Conduct/Public Intoxication and taken to Lenawee County Jail.

He has been warned not to return to the school.

An investigation will look into statements the teacher made while in the classroom with students to determine any additional charges.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.