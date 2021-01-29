Advertisement

Teenager accused of string of robberies, shooting in Springfield Township

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(AP images)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with a string of robberies at the Woodridge Apartments in Springfield Township.

The first robbery happened when a pizza delivery person was robbed at gunpoint on December 30. Then on Jan. 15, a couple trying to sell items on Facebook Marketplace were robbed of those items at gunpoint.

Finally, on Jan. 18, the suspect got a ride from an acquaintance to purchase drugs and he attempted to steal the car. During an argument, the suspect shot the car owner in the hand, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies responded to the shooting and found the suspect fleeing. Deputy Joe Navarre chased the suspect on foot, catching him and recovering the firearm.

All four victims positively identified the suspect. He’s currently being held in custody and faces several felony charges in Lucas County Juvenile Court.

