TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police welcomed its newest member this week. And no offense to the other police officers, this one is the cutest yet.

Toledo Police welcomed the newest member of its K9 unit, Nico. (Toledo Police)

The department has a new member to its K9 unit, Nico. He’s a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd.

Nico is a dual purpose/explosive bomb-sniffing K9. According to TPD, Nico will be working with Sgt. Taylor.

